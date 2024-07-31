Great mourning in the Royal House. He passed away at the age of 82 Lord Robert Fellows. The man was Lady Diana’s brother-in-law, as well as Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary. Let’s retrace some details about his life together.

Lord Robert Fellowes

Here’s who Harry and William’s uncle was.

Farewell to Lord Robert Fellows: Great Mourning in England

A huge mourning has occurred in Royal House English a few hours ago. Lord Robert Fellows he passed away from the affection of his loved ones, causing great pain to his family and grandchildren William to Harry.

Lord Robert Fellowes and family

The man was the brother-in-law of Lady Diana as he had married his sister JaneWe do not know the reasons for death, but surely many of these will depend on age and health problems that arise over time.

Robert Fellows was a highly respected man, so much so that he was chosen to be the personal secretary from the Queen Elizabeth II when she was alive. From his relationship with Jane Spencer three children were also born: Alexandre, Laura and Eleanor.

Great sorrow for the royal family

Many people are grieving the loss of this man who was so important to the English Crown, including Prince William and brother Harry. The two were really very close to each other Uncleas was the mother of the two men.

William and Harry

It seems that Lord Robert Fellows was really special and had a beautiful bond with everyone, especially with the Queen. For this very reason, Elizabeth II had named him as her personal secretary and he stood by her side during the most difficult moments of her life.

When Lady Diana passed away, it was he who wrote the obituary of the princess, as he has decided to pay her due respects for the last time. We therefore join in the grief of all her loved ones.