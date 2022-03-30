Mourning in the qualifiers: Fifa doctor died in the midst of the excesses

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Joseph Kabungo, the deceased.
Violent fans invaded the stadium where Nigeria confirmed its elimination from the World Cup.
March 30, 2022, 08:00 AM
This Tuesday, a FIFA doctor, identified as Joseph Kabungo, died after a large group of Nigerian fans violently entered the field of play. The fans of that country burst in after the end of the last Qualifying game that the tie at one goal Ghana left Nigeria out of the World Cup in Qatar.
According to the first local reports, Kabungo was intended to act as an anti-doping officer in the international soccer organization. Apparently, he would have died of a heart attack. So far, Fifa had not expressed itself for that fact.
Unrest
The 1-1 draw with Ghana was not enough for Nigeria to qualify and they were unable to play their fourth consecutive World Cup and the seventh in their history. Apparently, such was the frustration of his fans in the Abuja stadium that at the end of the duel the enraged fans invaded the field with the intention of attacking the footballers and the referees.
There was destruction of the seats in the benches of substitutes and several more disturbances, which forced the Police to try to disperse the fans with tear gas.
THE NATION, OF ARGENTINA.
OF THE GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA
(GDA)
