Ryan Mallett, former New England Patriots quarterback, drowned in Miami on Tuesday, his former team announced.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” lamented the team led by coach Bill Belichick.

The former player was transported to a Florida hospital from the beach where he suffered the incident, but was pronounced dead on arrival. Mallett came to the NFL selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2011 Draft, a team in which he was Tom Brady’s backup until the 2013 season.

“Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss,” added the message shared by the New England board.

For the 2014 season, the passer born in Batesville, Arkansas, was sent to the Houston Texans, a team in which he met defensive end Justin James Watt, who was one of the first former teammates to regret his departure.

“Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. He left too soon. Rest in peace, brother,” JJ Watt wrote on his social networks.

Ryan Mallett’s figures in the NFL

Ryan Mallett finished his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017, a team with which he is remembered for his great performance in the dramatic 20-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens’ bitter rival, in week 16 of the season. 2015.

Over seven years in the NFL, Mallett played in 21 games. As a starter, he left a record of three wins and five losses. He had 1,835 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

After his retirement, the former Arkansas Razorbacks star of college football became a coach. His first job was obtained in 2020 as an assistant coach at White Hall High School, a team of which he was named head coach for the 2022 season.

