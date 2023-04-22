Drama for Lino Banfi. The great-grandson of the great actor, Amanuel, only 18 years old, committed suicide. The news was given by Rosanna Banfi, Lino’s daughter, through a moving post on Instagram. Amanuel was the adopted son of Michele Lagrasta and nephew of Nicola Lagrasta, who is the brother-in-law of Lino Banfi. The boy, therefore, was a cousin on the maternal side of Rosanna Banfi.

“You were in Ethiopia waiting for us, and we here who couldn’t wait to get there, you were already in our hearts”, writes Michele Lagrasta, the father of the 18-year-old, posting a photo of Amanuel on social media when he was a few months old. The young man died after falling from the seventh floor of a building in Vimodrone, in the province of Milan.

When the rescuers arrived he was still alive, but in very serious condition. Then the desperate rush to the emergency room of the San Raffaele hospital, but unfortunately there was nothing they could do. “Hello Amanuel. It’s your grandfather speaking to you: you arrived as a frightened little bundle, you filled all of our lives with immense happiness. You grew up and became a giant but “fragile”. Your mom, your dad, your little sister and your grandparents adored you to the point of arousing the jealousy of your sister who is now desperately looking for you. But all of us caught up in so much happiness and so much love weren’t able to understand the drama that was devouring you inside. FORGIVE US. The rest of our lives will be hell. Fly now among the angels,” wrote the grandfather in a moving post.

“Do you remember Amanuel, that beautiful baby you were holding in your arms in so many photos I saw in his house? Well he, he himself, at the age of 18 decided to leave for ‘the journey of no return’ leaving his parents and all of us stunned to ask ourselves why. Luckily you’re not here, it would have been too much for you and your sensitivity. Mom, keep him in your arms like then and watch over all the defenseless kids that this society of ours has produced by forgetting about their fragile souls. Mom it’s not right, she’s not in the nature of things. I’m not a believer but I wish there was a God able to help this family. I miss you ”, wrote Rosanna Banfi, ideally addressing her mother Lucia, who passed away a few months ago.