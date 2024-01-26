Serious bereavement in the family for Simona Izzo and for her ex-husband Ricky Tognazzi who, in the last few hours, have said goodbye forever to a fundamental person in their lives. The famous actor shared the sad news on social media and explained to all his fans the pain they are experiencing these days.

It is the one who loses his life Liliana D'Amico as well as mother of Simona Izzo and her sisters. The woman passed away at the age of 92 after a long hospitalization in which she was the protagonist and which, for a moment, she also seemed to face with a slow recovery.

Unfortunately, however, while the Izzo family has decided to maintain confidentiality and not make any statements for now, Ricky Tognazzi is the one who shares the great pain of his passing.

Mourning in the family for Simona Izzo, her mother Liliana has died

In fact, the ex-husband of the famous director, through a long social post, announced the sad passing to everyone. Tognazzi said: “Hi Lilly, last night you left, but first you wanted to greet me and Simona with your clear gaze and your sincere voice, taking us by surprise, you told us. “You are so Beautiful!””.

“You've always been like this Lilly, adorable and generous. You will forever be alive in the indelible memories of a life spent together. You were a wonderful mother to me too dear Lilly. Thank you” the director finishes.

The funeral will be held tomorrow at 11 am inside the church of Sant'Agnese outside the walls, precisely in Via di Sant'Agnese n°3. There will be many people present who will give a final warm farewell to sweet Liliana.

For now the Izzo family has not wanted to release any statement on the matter nor have they wanted to break the silence on what happened. However, this did not stop Simona's fans from releasing them through her social profile lots of messages of affection and condolences.