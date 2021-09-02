The Indian show business has to face the mourning due to the death of Siddharth Shukla. A well-known actor and model, Siddahrth passed away prematurely at the age of 40 due to a heart attack. Recall that the man had been the protagonist of some successful films and was very popular on social media.

According to initial investigations, the untimely death of Siddharth Shukla, a well-known Indian actor and model, was caused by a heart attack. There have been many roles that the man has played in the course of his career. Among the many films in which he took part we remember Broken But, Beautiful 3, Balika Vadhu And Dil Se Dil Tak.

According to the analyzes carried out by doctors in the Hindustan Times forensic department, the well-known actor and model would have suffered a heart attack. This is what emerges from a first analysis of theautopsy:

The first report indicates that he died of a heart attack. However, we will not be able to confirm cause of death until we have completed the autopsy.

It goes without saying that the death of Siddharth left everyone speechless. Many were those who showed solidarity and closeness to family for the loss of man.

Furthermore, many were those who expressed all their sadness, as well as it shock due to the premature demise of the model. Recall that Siddharth had acted in numerous Bollywood films, as well as in successful TV shows.

Among the many messages written for the mourning caused by disappearance of the well-known model and actor, we can read:

We are absolutely shocked at the heartbreak to learn of the disappearance of actor #SiddharthShukla. A life gone at such a young age! Our condolences to your families and loved ones. Clasped hands went dear too soon.

