She had been battling a bad disease for some time, the General Hospital actress passed away forever. Jacklyn Zeman was 70 years old

On behalf of the General Hospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, Jackie was also a shining light and a true professional who brought so much positive energy to her work. We will miss Jackie dearly, but her spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our deepest condolences to her loved ones, friends, family and especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.

These are the words of producer Valentini on Twitter.

Jacklyn Zeman was a very important and beloved actress of the TV series General Hospital and her character Bobbie Spencer, born more than 45 years ago, will be reremembered forever by fans of fiction.

The career and life of Jacklyn Zeman

Jacklyn Zeman was an American actress, born March 6, 1953 in Englewood, New Jersey. She started her career as Palyboy bunny.

In 1977 she was cast in the role of Bobby Spencer in the TV series General Hospital. During her career she also appeared in several comedies: National Lampoon’s Class Reunion, Young Doctors in Love and Jury Duty: The Comedy.

The actress was married 3 times. The first marriage with the famous DJ Murray the k it ended in 1981. She then remarried to Steve Gribbinbut their relationship came to an end in 1986. The third time was with Glenn Gorden. From their relationship two daughters were born: Cassidy and Lacey.