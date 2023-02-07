Actress Melinda Dillon died at the age of 83 on January 9. The family only released the news in the last few hours

Farewell to the actress of Close encounters of the third kind. Melinda Dillon she passed away forever at the age of 83 in Los Angeles.

The death dates back to last year January 9thbut the family only released the news in the last few hours, through the funeral agency Neptune Society.

She was best known for her role in the 1977 science fiction film Close encounters of the third kind by Steven Speilberg. She played the role of mother of the kidnapped child by extraterrestrials.

He had also received an Oscar for the best supporting actress in the well-known 1981 film Right to report.

Many also remember her for her role in A Christmas Story by Bob Clark (A Christmas Story).

The life and career of actress Melinda Dillon

Melinda Dillon was born in Arkansas on October 13, 1939, but grew up between Alabama and Chicago. She is the daughter of an oil industry worker and a beauty salon owner.

At the age of 5, after her parents separated, she grew up with her mother and her new partner. The latter was a military man and for most of her life, she was forced to travel for each army destination.

At 18, the actress decided to stop following her family, she said she was tired of not having stability. She graduated high school and started working for The Second City, a comedy troupe. It didn’t take long for her to get stoned note and began to get on stage.

She became famous in 1962 following its Broadway debut.

In 1972, his life changed thanks to the movie Bond for glory. The film has opened the cinema doors throughout the 80s and 90s.

Today she is remembered for her roles in Close encounters of the third kind And A Christmas Story. His last film dates back to 2007.