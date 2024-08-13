The life of tycoon Richard Lugner was anything but ordinary, especially due to the presence of excesses and extravagances.

The entertainment world is in mourning for the loss of a wealthy character who has been talked about practically forever. The tycoon passed away just a few months after celebrating, imagine, his sixth wedding. The man, very old, has never given up anything between wealth and sensational public appearances.

During his life the tycoon had some very famous and important women next to him in the world of entertainmentmany of which have also been defined as true Italian “icons”. Many have never hesitated to be immortalized alongside Richard Lugner.

This important real estate developer passed away in his sumptuous residence in Vienna, Austria. As reported by ‘Today’, Richard Lugner’s life was anything but ordinary, especially due to the presence, which is not surprising, of excesses and extravagances. Years ago, the name of the wealthy entrepreneur rose to the honors of the Italian news for being seen in the company of a young woman involved in a scandal of international importance, a scandal that also had among its plots the former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Lugner is best known for his exploits in real estate sectorthe entrepreneur has left quite an imprint. Among his acquaintances are stars of the caliber of Ornella Muti, Sophia Loren, Gina Lollobrigida, Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Jane Fonda and Priscilla Presley. With some of these great women of the show, Richard Lugner also danced at the prestigious Vienna Opera Ball.

The entrepreneur can be considered one of the first and main promoters of the first mosque in Austria and the founder of a vast real estate empire. Richard Lugner, who died at the age of 91, also built the famous shopping center Lugner Cityas a testimony to his prestige and the imprint of his name.

The real estate agent was at the center of controversyparticularly for his controversial relationship with Ruby Rubacuori. Lugner has also often drawn attention to himself for his controversial, often criticized comments and his recent marriage to Simone Reilander, who is 50 years his junior. After undergoing heart surgery, Lugner left behind four children and a legacy in the worlds of politics and entertainment.