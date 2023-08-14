Monday, August 14, 2023
Mourning in the Colombian Women’s National Team: Jorelyn Carabalí’s brother is murdered

August 14, 2023
in Sports
Mourning in the Colombian Women’s National Team: Jorelyn Carabalí’s brother is murdered

Jorelyn Carabalí

It happened in a disco in Cali.

Andres Carabali, brother of the player Colombian National Team Jorelyn Carabalíwas assassinated in Cali.

