Andres Carabali, brother of the player Colombian National Team Jorelyn Carabalíwas assassinated in Cali.

According to the first reports, Carabalí was hanging out with some friends in a nightclub when he was the victim of a shooting attack. (This is what is known about the death of the brother of the Colombian Women’s National Team soccer player)

The events took place in a party center located at Avenida 6N #15N-94 in Cali, but the police have not provided any further information.

Jorelyn was one of Colombia’s best players in the last Australia and New Zealand World Cupin which the team was eliminated in the quarterfinals by England, 2-1.

Carabalí stood out in the group of nelson abbey during this contest in which Colombia was among the best eight teams in the tournament.

“What is known is that he was dedicated to the subject of dripping where he lived, which caused him problems with some structures,” said Colonel William Quintero, Commander (e) of the Cali Metropolitan Police in Blu.

What is known about the crime?

One version indicated that it was during a fight, but authorities have a version according to which it was a hit man against Paulo Andrés Carabalí Martínez, younger brother of the professional soccer player, Jorelyn Carabalí.

Years ago, the family had suffered the loss of two young relatives. The Colombian National Team expressed its condolences to the family.

The Metropolitan Police report indicates that around one in the morning on Monday several people were in a nightclub on Avenida Sexta Norte with Calle 15 in the Granada neighborhood, in commune 2 of Cali.

In circumstances that are under investigation firearm detonations were recorded.

Colonel William Quintero Salazar, commander in charge of the Metropolitan Police, said that the information collected would determine that a man entered the business who was approaching a coupleaccompanied by other people

He also noted that there is data that it could be a violent situation due to a loan issue in a neighborhood of the city. But it is a subject pending to be verified.

another sadness

Jorelyn, in 2017, before being called by the Athletic Huila, he had lost his brother Luis.

“When the League ended, we went back to school to continue working. A few months later, my brother passed away and a few days later they called me from the School. The president of Atletico Huila she wanted to count on me and other players, but I didn’t want to leave at the moment I was going through,” she told femininafutbol.com

Colombia women’s team tied with Costa Rica. In the photo, Jorelyn Carabalí (19).

And in 2022, Jorelyn mourned the loss of a nephew, in full participation in the Copa América.

“There was a family event with one of our soccer players. That means that we are so united that everything affects us. It was the death of a nephew of Jorelyn Carabalí,” Abadía said at the time.

The player debuted with the Colombian senior team on January 18, 2021 against United Statess in a friendly match.

And on July 3, 2022, she was summoned by the coach Abadía for the Women’s America Cup 2022 from Columbia.

