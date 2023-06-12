Mourning in the cinema, goodbye to Francesco Nuti: the actor died at the age of 68

Is dead Francis Nuti. The popular Tuscan actor and director had 68 years old and had been ill for some time. Precisely because of health problems, he had been away from the scene for a few years. To communicate the sad news the daughter Guinevere together with family members. According to what is learned, the date and place of the funeral will be announced in the next few hours.

Nuti’s health problems began in 2006when a domestic accident gave him a head trauma, following which he was hospitalized urgently in Rome. Then the coma, and a long and complex rehabilitation. In 2016, however, another fall, another hospitalization, this time in Florence. Finally the hospitalization in Rome, in the Villa Verde specialized clinic, where he lived until today. Despite his discharge from the hospital, Nuti never recovered. To explain his conditions in recent years was his daughter Ginevra, who later became his legal guardian as the father “needed constant assistance”.

