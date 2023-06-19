Brett Hadley had reached the pinnacle of success in the late sixties: he passed away at the age of 92

Terrible news for US movie and TV fans. Brett Hadley, a 92-year-old actor who had reached the pinnacle of success since the 1970s, has passed away due to complications from health problems that had plagued him for a while. Colleagues and fans greeted the interpreter by posting countless messages of condolence.

Truly difficult days for movie buffs, theater And television of all the world.

Only a few days ago, in fact, the news of Glenda Jackson’s death had spread. She actress of immense value, she was rewarded on two occasions with the Oscar award in the category of Best Actress, in the films Women in Love of 1969 and A Touch of Class of 1973.

He retired from the stage for two decades, in which he threw himself headlong into his career politics of the United Kingdom, also achieving incredible successes. In fact, she was elected as a Labor MP in the House of Commons and as an undersecretary in the Ministry of Transport.

Brett Hadley’s career was instead exclusively acting. Born in 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky, he studied at the University of New Mexico as a young man before throwing himself into the acting.

The first roles were as usual at theater. In fact, she performed at the Goodman Theater in Chicago. Then the landing in the television shows that would have given him so much success.

In 1969 he appeared in an episode of Detectives in the limelight. He subsequently worked on such shows as Ironside, The Road to California, The Family, Lieutenant Kojak, Marcus Welby, The Rockford Files, The Colbys and Mike Hammer.

The role that made him most famous, however, was that of Carl Williams, a police detective of Genoa City, in the soap opera The fever of love.

The emotional farewell to Brett Hadley

As mentioned, there are many well-known faces of the show who have dedicated some touching condolence messages. In particular some of his former colleagues.

Beth Maitlandwho had worked with him at Digest, wrote:

The death of Brett Hadley is such sad news. He was a pleasure to work with and was a cheerful, happy presence in the halls and on set. He was an old-fashioned boy. Always professional, but full of fun stories and laughter and was always happy to be on stage.

Tracey E. Bregman Instead he wrote: