Mourning in the world of cinema and TV: Darren Kent, protagonist of some episodes of Game of Thrones, died at the age of 36

The world of cinema and in particular fans of the famous TV series “The Game of Thrones” have recently learned the sad news of the actor’s passing Darren Kent. The interpreter, who had had a brief but important part in the show, passed away at the age of 36. The agency that represented him took care of making the announcement, without however going into details regarding the cause of his death.

A very sad day for movie lovers and especially for fans of the Fantasy and one of the most successful shows of the genre, “The Game of Thrones“.

Darren Kent, one of the actors in the series, passed away suddenly alone 36 years old. The cause of death was not disclosed, but from what is known, the interpreter had been battling various health problems for some time, such as osteoporosis, arthritis and a skin disease.

To divulge the news of Kent’s death, she thought about it Carey Dodd Associates, a well-known talent agency that handled the actor’s rights and images. In a post about x (formerly Twitter), the agency wrote:

It is with deep sadness that we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully. His parents and his best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace.

The role of Darren Kent in Game of Thrones

There are several important roles that Darren Kent has played throughout his short but intense career. Note his appearances, for example, in the TV series “EastEnders”, in the miniseries “Les Miserables” or in the film “sunny boy“, for which he also won Best Actor at the 2012 Van d’Or Independent Film Awards.

The interpretation that most made him famous, however, is undoubtedly the short but intense one in the finale of the fourth season of Game of Thrones, in the episode entitled “The Children“.

He played the role of a shepherd and in a particularly moving scene, she carried the charred body of her 3-year-old daughter in her arms, in front of the Queen Daenerys Targaryen to convince her to stop the destruction the dragons were wreaking on the local population.