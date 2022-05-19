The Local Development Agency (ADLE) of the Cartagena City Council has lost in the last few hours one of its most veteran and beloved municipal employees, Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez, whose figure was remembered posthumously this Thursday by the Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena and Comarca (COEC).

Gutiérrez, sadly deceased of sudden death, had a long professional career in the municipal body, in which he had earned the recognition of colleagues and bosses. Currently, he was a technician in the Department of Entrepreneurship and Local Development of the ADLE. This body is in charge of job training and labor intermediation tasks.

At the end of 2020, he received an honorable mention for the work in which he participated, in support of the entrepreneurs of the municipality and for the enhancement of the Entrepreneurial Generation Program.

In a message on the social network Twitter, the COEC expressed its “deep feeling for the sudden death” of Gutiérrez and sent “condolences to family, friends and relatives.”