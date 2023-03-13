Colombian sport is in mourning, after confirming the death in recent days of fencer Arthur Pinilla Polanco, who lived in the United States.

Pinilla Polanco was a prominent athlete from Tolima, who was born on January 22, 1995.

His best performances

The first information warns that the athlete lived in the United States, that he was a professional in Industrial Engineering and that his death was caused by a heart attack.

“The fencing league regrets the departure of our swordsman Arthur Andrey Pinilla Polanco, a young man whom we will always remember as a great human being, friend and consecrated athlete, and whom the Lord gave us the joy of forging him since 2019 when he entered the Tolima Fencing League , to make him one of the best fencers in the country”, was the message from the League.

And I add: “Arthur was preparing in the United States to be part of the Colombian Fencing Team and leave Tolima high in the next National Games. From the Tolima Fencing League we send a fraternal hug of condolences to his family, friends and track mates, and we thank God for allowing us to share with him during these years.”

pinilla Polanco won a silver medal in the team category at the 2015 National Games and in those of 2019, in that same competition, the bronze was hung.

out of country

The man from Tolima stood out in international tournaments such as the CNF Strasbourg, Open Interleague and Interclub National Cups, Great National Championship for Seniors M9, M11 and M13, National Sword and Saber Cup in Medellín, II National Ranking for Seniors Individual and by teams, National Festivals Sub 9, 12, 15 and 17.

Similarly, he took part in the Circuit National Foussard 2018, Epee Grand Prix,Trophée Taillandier ,Epée Hommes Senior,Westend Grand Prix.

“The executive committee of the Colombian Olympic Committeeheaded by its president, Ciro Solano Hurtado, deeply regrets the departure of the fencer from Tolima, Arthur Pinilla Polanco,” said the COC.



The Tolimense sports family is in mourning, on behalf of our manager, Paola Arbeláez, her work team, and the sports community, we express a message of condolences to the family, friends, and fellow activities of fencer Arthur Pinilla. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/gplzhf1wrb – INDEPORTES TOLIMA (@IndeportesTol) March 11, 2023

