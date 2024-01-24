Cuba and Latin American sports mourn the death of judoka Maricet Espinosa, who lost his life in the last few hours after suffering a heart attack, several media outlets on the island revealed.

The news was confirmed by the Cuban Sports University, who sent a message of condolences to the family, friends and loved ones. The 34-year-old judoka is a triple medalist in her discipline at the Pan American Championships.

We regret the death of the Cuban judoka Maricet Espinosa González, known affectionately by Cubans as La Mole, when she was only 34 years old.

Please extend our heartfelt condolences to your blood and sports relatives. #Sports #Cuba pic.twitter.com/a2mL5hnKga — Tele TURQUINO (@TurquinoTeVe) January 22, 2024

“It is with great pain that the Cuban university sports community receives the news of the death of the outstanding Cuban judoka Maricet Espinosa González,” the institution explained.

“At only 34 years old, the 'Mass', born in the capital, who will stand out as a member of our national judo team, achieving two titles and a Pan American silver, all in the -63kg category. On behalf of our teachers, workers and students, we extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends and colleagues,” he concluded.

Maricet Espinosa She was one of the best judokas in Cuba in recent years, she competed in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games and debuted with victory against the Nepalese Lhamu Khatri.

We sadly received the news of the death of Maricet Espinosa, who was an outstanding member of our national team of #judo. From #InderCuba We share the pain of his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/yPDZKEdjea — Osvaldo C. Vento Montiller (@CMontiller) January 22, 2024

But the one born in Havana lost on its way against the Israeli Yarden Gerbi, world champion in 2013 and runner-up in 2014, in the fight that gave her access to fight for a medal.

At the national level, the 'Mole' as he was affectionately called by his loved ones and coaches, won several victories in the national tournaments of Cuba and shone in competitions in Azerbaijan, China, United States, Japan, Brazil, Belgium, Panama and Italy.

Espinosa was a double Pan American champion with her country, won two gold medals in the Pan American Championships of Judo in Costa Rica 2013 and in Ecuador 2014 and won a silver medal in Havana 2016, in the 63 kilogram category.

In mourning, the Cuban judoman, Maricet Espinosa, died

It is with great pain that the Cuban people receive the news of the death of the outstanding judoka.

At only 34 years old, “the mole” went to eternity; who will achieve two titles and a Pan American silver, all in the 63kg category#Cuba pic.twitter.com/El7JHaCM0s — Chaguito Rebelde (@ChaguitoRebelde) January 22, 2024

As revealed by the magazine Cubalite, The cause of death of the woman born in Havana was a sudden heart attack after undergoing surgery on her breasts.

“As our magazine learned a few minutes ago, through a source close to the athlete, Maricet Espinosa González died today outside the island, victim of a heart attack at the age of 34. She had operations on her breasts, which influenced in the fateful outcome,” the magazine said.

