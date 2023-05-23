Saleh Mirhashmi36-year-old Iranian black belt karate fighter and recognized national champion, was executed by hanging in Iran in recent hours, according to the Mizan agency, an agency of the government of his country.

Karate champion executed by hanging

Mirhashmi was sentenced to death by the Iranian courtsafter allegedly having been involved in the protests over the death of the young Mahsa Amini while in detention, last September.

According to information from the official media, the executed man was accused of being involved in the death of three members of the security forces during the demonstrations on November 16.

According to ‘Mizan’, Mirhashmi, like two other Iranians who were executed at the time, was found guilty of crime of “moharabeh” (war against God).

According to various groups for the defense of Human Rights in Iran, the karate fighter had recently married. In addition, her trial had only lasted four days and she would not have been allowed to have a lawyer.



According to the complaint by the activist and now Belgian parliamentarian, Darya Safai, Mirhashmi reportedly showed signs of torture at the time of her trial.

Iran: executions linked to social protests

Iran has been experiencing protests since the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini after being detained by the Morality Police for not wearing the veil properly, but they have evolved and now the protesters are calling for the end of the Islamic Republic founded by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979.

At least 2,000 people have been accused by the Iranian Justice of various crimes for their participation in the demonstrations. According to various NGOs, more than 450 people have died in recent months in Iran in different protest demonstrations, which have been forcefully repressed by the police.

In January this year, Mohammad Mehdi Karami, another Iranian karate champion, was also executed by hanging.

