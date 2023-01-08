Iran executed two prisoners sentenced to death for the alleged murder of a security agent during protests that have rocked the Persian country since mid-September, bringing the number of protesters hanged to four.

Mohammad Mehdi Karami, multiple karate championand Mohammad Hosseini, a children’s coach, were executed after being charged with the murder of a basiji – an Islamic militant – in November during protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, the Mizan agency of the Judiciary reported.

karate fighter executed

The two young men, aged 22 and 20 respectively, would have participated together with other “rioters” in the “riots” in Karaj, a city near Tehran, in early November, they tried to block the Karaj-Qazvin highway and attacked security agents, according to Mizan.

In the clashes, the basiji Ruhollah Ajamian was stabbed to death, a crime for which 16 people were accused, of whom four have been sentenced to deathaccording to official media.

Karami and Hosseini were arrested on November 5 and tried and sentenced to death on December 5, after a trial of less than a weekaccording to Amnesty International.

Karami’s father, who practiced karate, a sport in which he won numerous medals, denounced the Iranian media that the judicial authorities did not they had been allowed to choose a lawyer and that the lawyer selected for them did not return their calls.

Two weeks ago the parents of

Mohammad Mahdi Karami pleaded with Iranian regime officials to replace his son’s death sentence with life imprisonment, He was executed today by the Iranian regime. pic.twitter.com/EjC7lVAGhS — Dani Lerer (@danilerer) January 7, 2023

international rejection

Through its spokesman, Ned Price, the US State Department condemned “in the strongest terms” what it described as “mock trials and execution.”

“These executions are a key component of the regime’s (Tehran’s) effort to suppress the protests. We continue to work with allies to seek accountability for Iran’s brutal crackdown,” Price added on his Twitter account.

We condemn Iran’s sham trials & execution of Mohammad Mehdi Karami & Mohammad Hosseini in the strongest terms. These executions are a key component of the regime’s effort to suppress protests. We continue to work with partners to pursue accountability for Iran’s brutal crackdown. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) January 7, 2023

For her part, this Saturday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Mélanie Joly, denounced what she described as “senseless executions” by the authorities in

Iran.

“The (Tehran) regime must put an end to such brutal and inhumane sentences,” he added on his Twitter account. Also, he emphasized that Canada stands “on the side of the Iranians who should be able to enjoy their human rights”.

#MohammadMehdiKarami & #MohammadHosseini – deux autres vies perdues à cause d’exécutions insensées du régime iranien. Le régime doit mettre fin à de telles brutales et inhumanes sentences. Nous sommes aux côtés des Iranians qui doivent pouvoir jouir de leurs droits humains. — Melanie Joly (@melaniejoly) January 7, 2023

Executions after participating in protests

Iran has been experiencing protests since the death on September 16 of Amini.

Karami and Hosseini join those of Mohsen Shekari and Majid Reza Rahnavard in early December for their involvement in the protests rocking the country. These executions have provoked strong international criticism, especially from Western countries, which have called on Iran to end the hangings.

Another 26 people have been sentenced to death for their involvement in the demonstrations, among them the 18-year-old Arshia Takdastan, who was sentenced to the maximum sentence two days ago. Iran has been experiencing protests since the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini after being detained by the Morality Police for not wearing the veil correctly, but they have evolved and now the protesters are calling for the end of the Islamic Republic founded by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979.

At least 2,000 people have been accused by the Iranian Justice of various crimes for their participation in the demonstrations. According to various NGOs, more than 450 people have died in recent months in Iran in different protest demonstrations, which have been forcefully repressed by the police.

