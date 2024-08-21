Fatal accident claims life of former Venezuelan cycling star Daniela Larreal Chirinos. The woman was in fact found dead inside her home in Las Vegas due to probable food suffocation. According to some American media, the former athlete had decided to move to the United States after retiring from the sport. The woman, now 50 years old, worked at a hotel located in the city in the state of Nevada.

Venezuelan athlete dies from choking on food

The causes of death of former Venezuelan cycling champion Daniela Larreal Chirinos

The former cycling athlete, the Venezuelan Daniela Larreal Chirinos, after having definitively retired from her sporting career which boasts well five participations in the Olympic Gameshad decided to lead his life in the USA.

Here the woman worked in a hotel located in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada. And, from what would seem to have emerged from the first reconstructions carried out regarding the tragic event, it would have been her absence from work that aroused the first concerns on the part of her colleagues. Chirinos was in fact known and well-liked by everyone precisely for her innate aptitude for punctuality and precision.

Daniela Larreal Chirinos dies

When the paramedics reached the woman in her home, unfortunately they could not do anything more for her. The former champion was already dead and the doctors simply declared her deceased.

According to the first statements made by the coroner and the police who intervened in the case, the most probable cause of the woman’s death would have been that of choking on food. In fact, in her trachea, the remains of solid food were found which would have led Chirinos to death by asphyxiation.

The sporting career

Daniela Larreal Chirinos was certainly one of the most well-known and appreciated athletes in Venezuela. She participated in the Olympicswith the debut dated 1992 at Barcelona Games and his last presence at London in 2012. He did not bring home any medal on those important occasions, unlike the Central American Games and those Caribbean held in San Salvador in 2002 where the athlete he managed to win the gold medal. The following year, the woman also won two silver medals at the Pan American Games in Santo Domingo.