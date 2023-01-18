The UCAM created by José Luis Mendoza had in its DNA from its beginnings to encourage the promotion and practice of sport at all levels. The late president of the Universidad Católica and Alejandro Blanco, president of the Spanish Olympic Committee, forged an alliance to enable athletes to study and train while achieving their sporting dreams. Among the most prominent examples are Joel González (taekwondo), David Cal, Paco Cubelos and Saúl Craviotto (canoeing), Gideón Guardiola (handball), Ana Carrasco (motorcycling), Mariano García and Mohamed Katir (athletics) and Mireia Belmonte (swimming). , among many others, who have shone at the highest level and who, at the same time, have been trained in Los Jerónimos. “I only have words of gratitude for everything he has done for the athletes of our country, he was a person very close to me,” said the Badalona swimmer on her social networks.

But Mendoza’s support for sports did not stop there, since the university institution itself has four professional clubs. Among them, the UCAM Cartagena Table Tennis of the Women’s Superdivision and the UCAM Murcia Canoeing Club, made up of Olympic paddlers. In addition, the Murcian entity opted for basketball and football at the highest level, while sponsoring more than twenty clubs in disciplines as diverse as swimming, athletics or futsal. The president of the Spanish Olympic Committee, Alejandro Blanco, assured this Wednesday that Mendoza was “a visionary full of kindness and with an immense heart who revolutionized education and sport in Spain. We will honor your legacy. Always with us. Rest in peace brother”.

In powerful sports



The UCAM is also respected in sports of wide diffusion such as basketball and soccer, in which it has competed with giants such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​among others. In fact, since 2012 the university founded by Mendoza has promoted the Murcia Basketball Club, which has come to play a ‘playoff’ for the League title, a Cup semifinal and a final phase of the ‘Champions League’, in addition to enjoying four other participations in European competitions in the last ten years where this project has remained among the elite of Spanish basketball. As for football, UCAM Murcia came to professional football in 2016 and has one of the most powerful youth academies in the Region.