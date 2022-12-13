Mourning in Spain: baby and his grandfather die after being locked in a car

Spain was shocked after hearing about the case of a grandfather and his 22-month-old grandson, reported missing last Wednesday. As soon as his relatives noticed his absence, they insisted on the authorities and through social networks to find his whereabouts.

After a day, they were found aboard the older adult’s vehicle; however, the latter was unconscious and the minor had complications due to lack of oxygen.

At that time it was learned that the first was transferred to the Hospital Infanta Elena de Huelva and unfortunately passed away. The newspaper ‘El País’ shared statements by one of his brothers, who related the cause to episodes of anxiety that he suffered. However, once the autopsy was performed, the mayor of Manzanilla (municipality where they lived) stated: “Everything seems to indicate that he had suffered an episode of hypoglycemia and had lost consciousness.”

(Also read: Tragedy: child sticks his head out of the bus window and dies after hitting a pole).

For his part, the baby was admitted to the ICU of the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville and this Tuesday a spokesman announced his death.

The fight to save his life

This was the photo spread on networks to find them.

The difficult conditions in which they found the baby made its recovery difficult, as he was diagnosed with hypothermia and dehydration. Despite this, he did everything possible and during the days that he remained in the hospital he was sedated.

(Keep reading: The lurid murder of a well-known TV presenter by his lover.)

The boy was the only child of a young farming couple. Precisely, his mother appeared visibly affected before the media, stating that lack of oxygen could cause brain damage.

Although at first he responded to some stimuli, he finally died on December 13. Therefore, the Manzanilla municipality council decreed two days of official mourning and suspended all public events until next Thursday.

More news

Daisy Contreras

Writing TRENDS