Rino Petrosino is deadjust a few days from the start of the Sanremo Festival 2022. The Italian photographer he was deeply linked to this event, for which he had made shots that entered the history of the Italian song festival. Great emotion for the death of him: who knows if he will want to remember him from the stage of the Ariston Amadeus.

Rino Petrosino was a piece of history of Festival of Italian music. Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni announced the death of the 79-year-old photographer. For the magazine he had made photos that have entered history, which told about decades of Italian customs.

It is a sad day for Sorrisi: the historic photographer Rino Petrosino passed away, he was 79 years old. He has made the history of our magazine and Italian entertainment for over 50 years. The entire editorial staff remembers him with great affection and hugs the family.

These are the words with which the magazine greets the great Italian photographer.

Rino Petrosino had worked all his life in the entertainment world, as a professional photographer. He had immortalized great characters from the entertainment worldbut he had also made other shots that have rightfully entered the history of Italian photography.

Always present at the Sanremo Festival, he had also worked behind the scenes of the Italian song festival for more than half a century. The Ariston stage was practically her home. And the photographer died a few days after the start of the 2022 edition of the show.

Rino Petrosino is dead, Sanremo Festival in mourning

Milanese by birth, he had always lived in Rome. His career began as a delivery boy for the photo agency Strawberry. She then continued as an assistant to professional photographers for the Grand Hotel and Bolero photo novels.

Since 1967 the collaboration with the Sanremo Festival, which never has abandoned. Just as the one with Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni was long-lived, on whose pages you told the story of the greatest personalities in the Italian show business with your shots.