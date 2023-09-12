The memory of the journalist’s friends and colleagues is moving: their words

On Monday 11 September a terrible loss struck Rai. In fact, the company had to deal with the disappearance of Maria Luisa Vincenzoni, the company’s long-standing journalist. The news of the woman’s disappearance was made public by Luca Zaia who, through his Facebook profile, dedicated some sweet words to Maria Luisa.

Terrible mourning in the Rai house. As already mentioned, on Monday 11 September the company had to deal with a dramatic and painful loss. The historic journalist Maria Luisa Vincenzoni passed away prematurely at the age of 67. The journalist remembered it Luca Zaia via his Facebook page.

These are the words with which the President of the Veneto Region he used for his last farewell to the journalist:

Maria Luisa Vincenzoni, a journalist from Padua and former correspondent for L’Unità, Il Mattino di Padova, Tg3 and TgR, has left us at the age of 67. Veneto, and numerous national and local newspapers. Last March he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Order of Journalists of Veneto for his professional commitment to the growth of information.

And, continuing, Luca Zaia he then added:

Several editorial projects designed and created to also tell the story of our territory bear her name, for which she herself showed a special interest, a profound knowledge and a strong sensitivity. To Walter Milan, head of the Region’s press office, to all her family members and to the people who were close to her, I send my deepest condolences and thoughts of closeness from myself and the Venetian Council.

At the moment they have not been disclosed causes which led to the journalist’s premature death. Maria Luisa Vincenzoni worked at ‘L’Unità’ in Padua, her hometown, and later at ‘Il Mattino’ in Padua. Her work in Rai began around 40 years ago and continued until 2008.