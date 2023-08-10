Over the last few hours, a serious mourning has fallen into the Rai home. In fact, today the news of the untimely death of Riccardo Lagana, one of the members of the board of directors of Rai. All the presenters began their broadcasts by expressing closeness to Laganà’s family for the pain they are experiencing in these hours.

Riccardo Laganà, one of the members of the board of directors of Rai, died suddenly in the night at the age of 48. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the cause of death is to be attributed to a cardiac arrest which would have left no way out for the administrative councilor Rai.

There were many who wanted to say a last farewell to Riccardo this morning. Among the many written messages, the words of Alberto Matano who dedicated this moving message to the administrative director of Rai:

Riccardo Laganà was the first board member chosen by us Rai employees. A respectable and passionate man who fulfilled his role with dedication and responsibility. His untimely passing is a great sadness. He will be missed by all of us.

Even Salvo Sottile wanted to say a last farewell to Riccardo Laganà in these words:

Struck and saddened by the death of Riccardo Laganà, a loyal and correct professional. He fought like a lion for Rai and its employees. A great loss.

Also Siegfried Ranucciconductor of Reports, wanted to recall the Rai administrative adviser recalling the battle carried out by the man in defense of the company’s employees. These were his words: