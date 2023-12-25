La Spezia – Condolences in La Spezia for the passing of the former city councilor Sauro Galli. He was born in La Spezia on 12 May 1950. A socially attentive person, he had taken his first steps in politics in the Christian Democrats. He had been part of the Salesian Cooperators. He had been elected to the city council in the administrative elections of June 2012, in the centre-right.

He had been part of the Forza Italia council group, at the time with Maria Grazia Frijia and with Sauro Manucci, the regional councilor of Fratelli d'Italia who unfortunately passed away suddenly, three days ago, at just 70 years of age. Active in the formation of the People of Freedom, with the same councilors Frijia and Manucci, plus Giacomo Peserico and Gino De Luca, he had been an active part of the opposition of the time. «He was a politician linked to the values ​​of the Catholic cultural tradition», Gino De Luca points out moved.

As president of the council control commission he was interested in budgets, but not only. “In that capacity – recalls councilor Frijia – he worked hard to promote access to public transport for elderly and disabled people”. In 2022 Sauro Galli had supported the election of mayor Pierluigi Peracchinirunning on the “Spezia wins” list.

Galli had been suffering from a serious illness for some time, which left him with no escape.