Mourning in national cycling: former Colombian champion found dead

Jaime Alberto Restrepo Diosa, a prominent Colombian former cyclistwas found lifeless this Monday in the municipality of Ciudad Bolívar, in Antioquia, according to authorities.

The events, which are the subject of investigation, would have occurred in the La Floresta neighborhood, when the former cyclist was attacked, according to witnesses, with a firearm.

At the moment details of what happened with Restrepo are unknown, who is remembered in national cycling for his achievements.

Who was Restrepo?

Restrepo was Junior World Champion in the team pursuitwas part of the team pursuit quartet that were world silver medalists in Gwangmyeong, South Korea in 2014.

That quartet was made up of four promises: Wilmar Paredes (positive for EPO), Javier Ignacio Martínez (he had a severe spinal injury in the 2020 nationals), Julián Cardona (he was in the EF, his contract ended and he did not return to form) and Jaime Restrepo.

His return, after a time away from cycling, was in 2019 when Cristian Valopi assumed the Middle Fund Selection. Jaime got back on track and even raced in Europe with a Romanian team, Team Novak.

Restrepo was a great talent, Pan-American youth time trial champion and was also ninth in the individual time trial of the 2014 Ponferrada World Championship in the Junior category. That test was won by Lennard Kamna.

With deep sadness we say goodbye to our friend Jaime Restrepo 🙏🙏🙏 a lot of strength to all his family and cycling friends. We will miss your capo madness! ❤️😩😩 pic.twitter.com/WkuP7g82rP — DNA Cycling (@AdnCycling) May 24, 2022

