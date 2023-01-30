Mourning in motorsport: promising Nascar driver dies in accident

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Just a week ago he celebrated his 17th birthday.
Instagram: @federicogutierrezmx
Just a week ago he celebrated his 17th birthday.
Federico Gutiérrez was in the company of his brother, who was seriously injured.
There is commotion in Mexico after learning of the death of one of its promising pilots who had received the most attention in recent months. Is about Federico Gutiérrez, barely 17 years old.
The young man was in the company of his brother Max (who is also a pilot) this Sunday night on the highway that leads from Toluca to Valle de Bravo, when he crashed into a Ford truck.
The authorities reported that upon arrival at the site he was declared lifeless, while his family member was transferred to a hospital.
The news was communicated by the Nascar organization on its social networks: “NASCAR México Series joins the grief of the Gutiérrez family, for the departure of our driver and friend Federico Gutiérrez Hoppe.”
“Today we say goodbye to a truly wonderful human being and I will always remember the laughs we shared”were the words of Jimmy Morales, president of NASCAR Mexico.
Federico will be awarded postmortem this Wednesday as Rookie of the Year in the NASCAR Challenge, and his death has shocked the entire Mexican sports car, which added to the pain of his family and the team in which he raced.
At the same time, they pointed out that they would award him the post mortem award as Rookie of the Year next Wednesday.
And it is that Federico Gutiérrez was part of a family that loved motor sports, which led him to be encouraged as a child to forge a career in this field..
some goodbye messages
NASCAR México Series joins the grief of the Family, Gutiérrez, for the departure of our pilot and friend Federico Gutiérrez Hoppe 🕊 pic.twitter.com/puuRIbvxbc
— NASCAR MEXICO SERIES (@NASCARMex) January 30, 2023
Daisy Contreras
Writing TRENDS
*With information from ‘El Universal’ – Mexico (GDA)
