The Briton, always known affectionately as ‘Pricey’ in the paddock, followed Mansell and Brundle in the British Formula 3 championship in 1977 and 1982 respectively, a series which his David Price Racing team would win in 1984 with Johnny Dumfries.

Bell raced for DPR at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995 and 1996 in a McLaren F1 GTR and it is in sportscar racing that Price has achieved some of his greatest success.

During his 10-year absence from the grid for DPR in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Price worked as team manager and engineer for Porsche Richard Lloyd, Sauber and Nissan.

He played a key role as Team Manager, race engineer and component supplier through his company DPS Composites in turning what had become Team Sauber Mercedes into a winning operation at Le Mans in 1989 which also dominated the World Championship Sport-Prototypes of that year with the C9 Group C car.

DPR enjoyed two successful years with McLaren in 1995-96: he won eight races in the Global Endurance GT Series and was on course to win Le Mans in ’95 with Bell, his son Justin and Andy Wallace, until a transmission problem it didn’t slow the car down.

Price was also a major player in British F3 following DPR’s withdrawal from the series at the end of 1985: he was involved in the Formula 3 Teams’ Association, known as FOTA, which helped manage the series from its formation in 1982 until upon the demise of the league in 2014.

Brundle described Price as “a great leader, a great character and a great man”.

The David Price Racing team lines up with its two McLaren F1 GTRs at Le Mans in 1996 Photo by: Sutton Images

Price has been able to grasp the fundamental elements because he has always had a pragmatic approach and has never done stupid things,” Brundle told Motorsport.com.

“As a team manager, he was able to galvanize people around him – he was just a good leader.”

Wallace, who also raced for Price at Panoz, recalled him by parland to Motorsport.com as a “master tactician” and “damn good crew chief.”

“Every car I drove for Dave was top notch. He understood that he needed the best people possible to prepare and run his cars and he always made sure that was the case.

“But as deadly and stressful as all of this was, driving for Pricey was always fun.”

Price began his motorsport career as an apprentice with the John Willment touring car team in the late 1960s.

In 1975 he founded DPR, which had its moment of glory in 1978, when it was awarded the British F3 program financed by Unipart, the spare parts division of British Leyland.

Mansell and Brett Riley won races in his Triumph-engined Marchs in 1979, while Tiff Needell and Ian Flux drove the cars.

Sister Bracey Price Motorsport, based on the same Twickenham premises, raced a pair of Williams-Cosworth FW06s for motorcycling legend Giacomo Agostini in the Aurora-sponsored British Formula 1 Championship in 1978 and 80.

Price and his team also had a flirtation with touring cars: in 1980 he ran the first factory Rover SD1s in what was then known as the British Saloon Car Championship.

Price ran Calvin Fish to fourth in 1983 British F3 championship Photo by: Sutton Images

Brundle joined the team for its first proper season of single-seater racing when Price secured a deal with BP.

The collaboration resulted in a pair of victories and a fourth place in the points in British F3 in 1982.

The relationship between DPR and BP continued, even without Brundle: the oil company wanted Calvin Fish as a driver, so Pricey facilitated Martin’s move to the Eddie Jordan Racing team, with whom he would finish second to Ayrton Senna in 1983.

For the 1984 British F3, Price’s team built their own version of the Ralt RT3, which dominated the season with 10 wins from 17 races.

DPR withdrew from F3 after 1985, as Price chose to focus on his new composite materials company.

But he returned in 1987 with Lloyd’s Porsche team, before moving to Sauber the following year.

The DPR was reformed for 1995 and for one season in wheel covers with a pair of McLarens, one in Harrods colors and the other tobacco brand West.

The Harrods car came close to winning at Le Mans, while West’s example driven by John Nielsen and Thomas Bscher took the Global Endurance title.

Subsequently, in 1997, DPR managed the Panoz factory team in the FIA ​​GT Championship, at the start of a long relationship with the marque for Price: he would later manage the US factory team and, from 2013, the DeltaWing squad.

Pla won twice in inaugural season of GP2 in 2005 with DPR Photo by: Brendon Thorne

The team returned to single-seaters in 2004 in the Formula Renault V6 Eurocup and then GP2 in 2005, where it won two races with Olivier Pla.

Price sold the team in 2009, but continued to run under the DPR name until late the following year, before losing its entries.

Finally he had a stint in the F1 world championship when he was briefly team manager at Brabham in 1991.