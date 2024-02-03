Francisco 'Paco' Jara, members of the team of the Chivas called The 'Campeonísimo', died this Friday in the city of Guadalajara at the age of 82 and one day before his 83rd birthday.

Francisco Jara debuted in 1960 with the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and in his first twelve games, he scored twelve goals, powerfully drawing the attention of Ingeniero Javier de la Torre, coach of that team.

“He Guadalajara Sports Club regrets with deep sadness the sensitive death of Champion Francisco 'Paco' Jara. His invaluable legacy contributed to cementing the greatness of our institution and exalting the identity that makes millions of ChivaHermanos proud. We join his family and friends in this difficult time,” wrote his life club on social media.

The Mexican played as a winger, he was the luxury substitute when some of the undisputed starters were injured. He won four titles League, two Cups, two Champions of Champions and one of Concacaf with the Guadalajara team, the last thanks to his goal in a game against Oro.

“Native of the Colonia del Fresno in La Perla Tapatia, 'Paco' Jara He distinguished himself as one of the most outstanding right wingers in our football. He debuted in 1960 with a 2-1 victory over Oro and managed to win 5 League titles, 3 Cup titles, 4 Champion of Champions and 1 of CONCACAF Champions Cup“, stated the club on its website.

He is among the scorers of the National Classic, having scored seven times. He was a Mexican World Cup player in the England World Cup 1966.

'Paco' Jara He spent his entire career wearing the shirt of the Guadalajara, from 1960 to 1971. When he hung up his boots, he started a bakery that he named: “Very Champion.”

Who was Francisco 'Paco' Jara? What is his legacy in the Campeonísimo Guadalajara? 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 This is how we remember him ⬇️https://t.co/4fukMZIWAf — CHIVAS (@Chivas) February 3, 2024

“To date, Jara remains within the top 5 of top scorers in the Mexican Classic, since he occupies fourth place on the list with 7 goals against the Águilas. “Each and every one of us who are part of Chivas regret the loss of one of the men who helped build the greatness of our beloved club.”

With information from El Universal de México (GDA).

