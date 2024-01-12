AND' Francesco Romeo, 74 years old, former full professor of Cardiology at Tor Vergata University and director of the School of Specialization in Cardiology, died in Rome. This was announced on X by the former rector of Tor Vergata, the geneticist Giuseppe Novelli. “Dear Franco, Hello. Thank you for the journey we made together, you taught me many things. First of all, friendship. Have a good flight”, writes Novelli remembering his colleague.

Romeo, originally from Fiumara di Muro (Reggio Calabria), was a member of the Superior Health Council; he was awarded by the President of the Republic with the Gold Medal of Merit for Public Health in 2013. He was also president of the Italian Society of Cardiology and member of the 'nominating committee' of the European Society of Cardiology.

“I am very saddened by the passing of Professor Franco Romeo. An illustrious teacher, a great and generous doctor, he has always brought a word of experience and wisdom to every context. Whether it was helping those who were suffering or engaging in the academic field or defending the role of healthcare. Many have benefited from his competence and his balance. Even in the associative world he has always been active and the bearer of concrete and useful proposals for public health. His premature death deeply saddens and impoverishes the world of healthcare and science, which has always had a solid and generous point of reference in him.” This was declared by the group leader of Forza Italia in the Senate Maurizio Gasparri.