Masterchef Australia, judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at the age of 46

The world of cooking is in shock: Jock Zonfrillo, Scottish chef and judge of Masterchef Australia, died suddenly at the age of 46, a few hours after the new edition of the culinary talent aired.

To announce the death of the cook was the family through a post published on social by Jock Zonfrillo. “With completely broken hearts and not knowing how we are going to face life without him, we are shocked to report that Jock has passed away,” the post reads.

“For those who have crossed his path, become his companions or were lucky enough to be his family, hold this proud Scotsman in your hearts when you drink your next whisky,” added his loved ones.

The cause of the chef’s death, found lifeless by the police in Melbourne in the early hours of Monday 1 May, has not been disclosed, but the Victoria police have declared that the death is not considered suspicious.

Just this week the new edition of Masterchef Australia should have started, the broadcasting of which was suspended immediately after the news of Zonfrillo’s death.

“Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo – reads a post published on the broadcast’s social media account – a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock died yesterday in Melbourne, he was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge, but will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son.

“Jock’s charisma, his sometimes over the top sense of humor, his generosity, passion, love of food and his family cannot be measured. He will be missed a lot. Masterchef Australia will not air this week,” the post reads.

Born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland, Zonfrillo had Italian origins: his father, in fact, was originally from Scauri, a hamlet in the province of Latina.

Throughout his career he has worked with some of the greatest chefs in the world’s culinary scene, including Marco Pierre White, to whom he has repeatedly credited with saving his life.

Jock Zonfrillo, who leaves behind a wife and four children, in fact, as a young man battled heroin addiction and, as he has stated several times, it was the kitchen that saved his life.