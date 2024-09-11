Hassan Al-Warfali (Benghazi)

Yesterday, Libya witnessed a national day of mourning for the victims of Hurricane Daniel, which hit the eastern regions of the country a year ago.

This came in a statement by the Libyan Government of National Unity on the eve of the first anniversary of the hurricane that caused the death and disappearance of thousands of Libyans.

Five international relief organizations confirmed that humanitarian needs in areas affected by the flood disaster remain worryingly below what is required.

In a joint statement published yesterday on the International Rescue Committee’s website, they stressed the urgent need to continue emergency interventions and implement long-term recovery strategies to support affected communities and cities.

On September 10, eastern Libya was hit by the Mediterranean hurricane “Daniel,” which caused floods that changed the features of the city of Derna, leaving behind widespread destruction. According to the latest statistics, the death toll reached at least 5,923, in addition to thousands of missing persons and more than 40,000 displaced persons, in addition to the massive destruction that struck eastern Libya, despite warnings of floods three days before the storm.

The head of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, said, “On the first anniversary of the flood victims, we renew our grief for those we lost, and remember the moments of pain and steadfastness.”

The Libyan Ministry of Interior stated: “Despite the tragedy, Derna has proven to be a symbol of steadfastness and unity in Libya. The disaster has demonstrated the strength of solidarity of the Libyan people who rushed to the aid of their brothers in Derna from every direction.”

According to videos published by local and Arab media this week, reconstruction work is underway, amid fluctuating supplies of building materials needed by the institutions carrying out the reconstruction work.

Yesterday, local institutions in the city of Derna held a meeting that included dignitaries from the city’s residents and the operating construction companies, in which they said that the reconstruction rate had reached 60% a year after the floods.

Local and international companies are participating in the reconstruction of the city, and said during the meeting that they will deliver about 2,000 housing units by the end of this year to families who lost their homes.

While the United Nations Mission in Libya confirmed that the impact of Hurricane Daniel and the devastating floods that hit the city of Derna and the surrounding areas in the east of the country is still profound.

Last January, a joint report by the World Bank, the United Nations and the European Union estimated the total cost of the floods at about $1.7 billion, a figure that represents about 3.6% of Libya’s GDP.

The floods destroyed 675 km of roads, 14 bridges, various electrical installations, several high-voltage lines, and part of the water treatment network, according to media reports.