“Al fondo hay sitio 2023” could lose one of its original characters after what was seen in chapter 299. “Charo” suffered an accident caused in revenge by Claudia Llanos. This happened after ‘Koky’ refused to continue being an accomplice in the plan that the ‘Shark’s Gaze’ had to attack Francesca Maldini. The head of the Gonzales needed an operation on the spine with great urgency, that is why Peter decided to pay for the intervention, seeing that his friends did not have enough money.

‘Charo’ entered surgery. The operation lasted only 3 hours; however, it was already taking longer than it should. The Gonzales went into despair and Dr. Cortes informed them that things had gotten a little complicated due to a hemorrhage suffered by ‘Jimmy’s’ mother. In chapter 299, after this sad news, it was possible to see how the best moments of ‘Charo’ were shown in ‘In the background there is room’, as if the end of this original character could come in chapter 300 of season 10 .