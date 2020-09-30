Kuwait faces a new era after the death of its emir, Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, 91 years old. His half-brother, Prince Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah, 83, takes over as head of this small emirate in the Persian Gulf that has the sixth largest oil reserve in the world and enjoys the character of a non-aligned country in a The Middle East is increasingly polarized. Analysts highlighted the character of the deceased as a mediator and pointed to the reconciliation between Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as the great pending work that he leaves in the hands of his successor, a dispute that he tried to resolve without success in 2017.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we announce to the people of Kuwait, the Arab and Muslim nations, and all the friendly peoples of the world, the death of the Emir of the State of Kuwait who moved to the side of God,” said the statement that the Minister of affairs of the Royal Court, Ali Jarrah al-Sabah, read before the cameras of the official television. Shortly before, the broadcast had been interrupted to broadcast verses from the Koran in honor of the deceased leader.

The sheikh died in the United States, where he was transferred two months ago after undergoing a delicate operation in Kuwait. Since then, his half-brother and crown prince had received some “constitutional” functions on a “temporary” basis, according to the official Kuna agency.

THE KEY: The relay. His 83-year-old stepbrother will take the reins of the country, which is preparing for 40 days of mourning

His life was dedicated to the politics of a country where he was Foreign Minister between 1963 and 2003. Three years after leaving office, he received the responsibility of occupying the throne. During this time he had to deal with the military operation launched by Saddam Hussein to invade Iraq in 1991. Al-Sabah obtained international military support to expel the Iraqis, but years later he did not hesitate to travel to Baghdad to regain relations between the two. countries. In 2012, he attended an Arab League summit and in 2019 he made the first official visit since the invasion. A firm ally of Washington in the area, 13,000 US soldiers are deployed in the emirate.

Parliamentary system



The country’s political system is different from that of its Gulf neighbors. Parliament is elected, against the totalitarian monarchies of the region, but the emir has the right to appoint a prime minister from among his family and has the last word on key issues. The ‘Arab Spring’ of 2011 sparked major protests and the emir had to resort to a state of emergency, dissolve the Chamber and appoint a new head of government to calm things down.

For the past several years, Al-Sabah’s state of health has been one of the best-kept state secrets of a kingdom now preparing for forty days of official mourning.