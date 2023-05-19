From theater to cinema, later becoming a highly esteemed artistic director: Italian culture says goodbye to Giorgio Ferrara

The director and artistic director passed away yesterday, Thursday 18 May George Ferrara. Also known to be the older brother of Giuliano Ferrara, he had been hospitalized for some time in a Roman hospital, where he disappeared at the age of 76.

Born in Rome on 19 January 1947, he grew up in the first years of life in the capital, before moving for a few years to Flywhere the father Maurizio worked as a correspondent for The Unit.

Under the advice of his maternal grandmother, as told in an interview given to Republic a few years ago, he threw himself into the world of acting. His first works, as a director, were in the theater, initially as assistant director of Luca Ronconi, then as a real director.

On the stages he also brought works by artists of absolute prestige such as Carlo Bernari, Luigi Pirandello, August Strindberg, Francesca Sanvitale, Carlo Goldoni, Enzo Siciliano, Franca Valeri, Natalia Ginzburg, Cesare Musatti, Corrado Augias, directing actors such as Valeria Moriconi, Andrea Giordana, Franco Citti, Gato Barbieri, Paolo Bonacelli, Ilaria Occhini, Ugo Pagliai and Adriana Astiwho later became his wife in 1982.

His works in the cinema are not particularly numerous but still of excellent value. In 1977, for example, he won the special prize at the David di Donatello and the Silver Ribbon for best new director, for the film “A simple heart“.

Condolences for Giorgio Ferrara

His career as a artistic director. Giorgio Ferrara, in fact, among others held the positions of director of the Italian cultural institute in Paris from 2003 to 2007 and that of artistic director of the Festival dei due mondi in Spoleto from 2007 to 2020.

On both occasions he dropped a great memory to all those who have had the pleasure of working with him. In fact, there are many messages of condolence that have appeared on the web in the past few hours.

Italy Long live SpoletoFor example, he wrote: