This Sunday there was sad news for the Colombian Professional Soccerafter the death of a loyal fan of Independent Santa Fe who was invited to the stadium by the directors of the Bogotá club.

Is about John Freddy Hernández Leal, a fan of the 'lion' who suffered a cerebrovascular accident in one of the stands of the 'colossus of 57' and had to be transferred from the emergency room to the Meredi Clinic, in Bogotá.

John Freddy had been invited by the board ofand Independent Santa Fe to follow the actions of his beloved team against Sports Tolimaa game that ended 1-1 this Saturday, after goals from Yeison Guzám for the 'pijaos' and Hugo Rodallega for the 'cardinals'.

Bogota. March 16, 2024. SantaFe faces Tolima, in a game valid for date twelve of the BetPlay League 2024 l, at the Nemesio Camacho el Campin Stadium. Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / El tiempo. Credit: CEET Photographer: Photo:Sergio Acero Yate / Weather Share

The man, who was a Santa Fe subscriber, attended El Campin with his son Juan Pablo Hernandez after the invitation they received for the club's 83 years of existence a few weeks ago.

The news of his death was confirmed by his son this Sunday morning, in a moving message through his official X account (formerly Twitter).

Jhon Freddy Hernandez Photo:X: @JoTaPeH013 Share

“Thank you very much to everyone who yesterday, at Oriental Preferential Sur (in El Campín), helped my father and helped get him off the stretcher, I am very grateful,” the young man began by saying.

Thank you very much to everyone who yesterday, at Oriental Preferential South, helped my dad and helped get him off the stretcher, I am very grateful. My dad left today, he was a great son, brother, father, and above all, a great Santafereño. Fly high pa, I love you. — jotapeh (@JoTaPeH013) March 17, 2024 “>

My dad left today, he was a great son, brother, father, and above all, a great Santafereño

“My dad left today, he was a great son, brother, father, and above all, a great Santa Fe native. Fly high, I love you,” were the moving words of the also faithful fan of Independiente Santa Fe.

EL TIEMPO tried to communicate with the family, who decided to remain silent in the midst of the difficult moment and pain over the loss of their loved one.

Independent Santa Fe spoke about the death of John Freddy Hernández Leal through his social networks and sent his condolences to the family.

“The Shareholders of Independiente Santa Fe, Board of Directors, President, Professional Staff, Minor Divisions and Administrative Personnel express their deepest regret for the death of Mr. John Freddy Hernández Leal (Supporter and subscriber of Independiente Santa Fe),” he began by saying. release.

“To his loved ones, friends, relatives and especially his son Juan Pablo Hernandez, a fraternal hug in this difficult moment and a word that mitigates the pain of this difficult moment,” the club said in a publication that was accompanied with a message of support.

“Independiente Santa Fe regrets the death of John Freddy Hernández Leal, fan and subscriber of the First Champion.”

Juan Pablo responded to the publication from the official X account of the capital team and said: “I'm going to miss you dad, your seat in the stadium won't be filled by anyone.”

SPORTS