There is mourning in world golf. María Victoria De La Mota Claverie, wife of Argentine golfer Emilio Dominguezdied this weekend after being admitted to a clinic for dengue.

The death announcement was made by the portal PGA tour Americas, in a statement that exposed the shock in the golf world upon learning the news. Dominguez had to withdraw from Totalplay Champion in Guadalajara after his wife's health condition worsened.

De La Mota Claverie She died at the age of 33 after a week of having dengue, while her husband was returning to Argentina.

The last days of the deceased



Initially, the Argentine clothing and textile designer had attended a healthcare center on Monday, March 23, due to the appearance of dengue symptoms. However, she was only treated for dehydration and returned to recovery at home without a specific diagnosis.

On Friday, March 29, the illness and its symptoms worsened and caused me to once again receive medical attention. From there, dengue spread rapidly and De La Mota She ended up dying this Saturday, March 30, at dawn while her husband was traveling on a plane to accompany her after receiving the news of her critical condition.

In the PGA tour Américas statement, the surprise on the part of Domínguez's colleagues was also mentioned. One of them, Rafael Echeniquecompanion and friend, stated: “we are in shock, this is a great tragedy… we must ask God for him and his family so that they remain strong.”

The career of Emilio Domínguez

Emilio, the 'Puma' Dominguez has been present in several competitions in the world of golf since its professionalization in 2005. Among these, the Tour of the Americas (2007-2012), the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (2012-2023), the European Challenge Tour (2007-2008) and the Korn Ferry Tour, in 2017.

In 2019, after a wrist injury, he won the Argentina Classic of the PGA Tour Latin America and this season he joined them as a conditional member after being in 63rd place on the points list.

SERGIO GAMBOA

SPORTS