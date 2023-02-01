four people diedincluding three minors between the ages of 14 and 17, and 29 others were injured in the accident of a bus carrying a youth soccer team in central-eastern Brazil, firefighters reported.

‘Damn trip’

The incident occurred when the vehicle carrying the amateur team Esporte Clube Vila Maria Elena fell off a bridge about ten meters high that crosses the Angu River, in the municipality of Além Paraíba, in Minas Gerais, said the authority of that state in a statement.

Inside the bus were 33 people: 28 teenagers, four adults from the club’s technical committee and the driver, whose age and sex were not specified.

The people who survived were injured and were taken to the Sao Salvador hospital in Além Paraíba, the firefighters added, without specifying their condition.

The Vila Maria Elena squad, an amateur team from the city of Duque de Caxias, in the southeastern state of Rio de Janeiro, was returning from a tournament played in Ubaporanga, in Minas Gerais, when the accident happened.

The club participated for the first time over the weekend in the National Base Cup, a soccer competition that brings together youth teams from various categories. He was champion in the under-18 competition and runner-up in the under-15 competition, the event organizer told the sports portal Globo Esporte.

Athletes from a social project of EC Vila Maria Helena, from Duque de Caxias suffered an accident, on BR-116, in Além Paraíba, after which they will participate in a championship in Ubaporanga and win in the sub-18 category. According to the information of the organization of the championship @ubaporangaesportes to pic.twitter.com/kGKrRYolpE – JF Plantation (@OcorrenciasJF) January 30, 2023

“Damn trip I paid for”lamented Gilson, father of one of the deceased minors, in a video released by local media.

“He said, ‘Dad, I’m going to come back with the medal,'” she added.

“Damned trip that I paid for,” I lamented. Gilson said that the son Kaylon was very happy when he knew he was going to travel as time lived to Vila Maria Helena de Caxias RJ. “He said: ‘O dad, I’m going to go back with the medal,’” he said, very excited. How sad! pic.twitter.com/VOFFfas9is — realengotv (@realengotv) February 1, 2023

SPORTS

*With AFP

More news