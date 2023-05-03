Football is in mourning. In the last few hours it was confirmed that Amir Hossein, an Iranian player, only 23 years old, died in the middle of his team’s last game, Babolsar FC, a team from the capital of Babolsar county, in the Islamic Republic. His death, the club confirmed, was due toNo cardiac arrest on the pitch.



A video posted on the Internet gave an account of the drama of the moment.

Player dies of heart attack in the middle of the game

In the recording released by the media in Iran, You can see how the young midfielder collapses on the court.



Given the news, his companions run alert to assist him.

Then, the medical team comes in to assist him, but despite the resuscitation maneuvers, Amir did not react favorably.

“Amir, our player, suffered from unemployment cardiac“assured Majid Pashna, manager of the team, in statements collected by ‘Tehran Times’.

athlete’s heart

Medicine agrees that athletes are among the least likely to develop heart disease. But they are not exempt.

In fact, much has been said about athlete’s heart, associated with some footballers. This condition is basically a syndrome that occurs when a person performs a large amount of physical activity on a daily basis, because the heart gets used to working at a greater intensity and its size increases.

This is what is known as athlete’s heart syndrome and occurs mainly in high-performance athletes, and is considered to pose no health risk.

