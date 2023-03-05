Mourning in football: the referee who directed the consecration of Maradona died

The soccer referee Romualdo Arppi Filho died this Sunday (5) in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, Brazil. Arppi Filho, remembered for directing the consecration of Diego Armando Maradona, in the 1986 World Cup final, was 84 years old and was admitted to the Ana Costa Hospital, where he was undergoing kidney treatment and, according to his relatives, he did not resist.

Arppi, historic referee, dies

“My father was and will always be a reference. May he be remembered for his outstanding performance in the sport and as an incredible human being.” declared Ricardo de Oliveira, one of his sons, in a chat with ‘G1’, from O Globo, in Brazil.

At the height of his career, the former referee refereed the 1986 World Cup final in Mexico, where Argentina won the second world championship by beating Germany 3-2.

The remembered judge began his career at the age of 14 and professionally at the age of 20. He even arbitrated the decisions of the Brazilian Championship in 1984 and 1985, a final of the Interclube World Cup in 1984 and participated in three Olympic Games: Mexico City (1968), Moscow (1980) and Los Angeles (1984).

In recent years, Arppi Filho moved to São Vicente, also on the São Paulo coast, where he worked as a real estate agent. He was the father of three children and grandfather of three grandchildren and, to this day, he is considered by colleagues and former players as one of the best referees in the history of Brazilian soccer.

*With information from O Globo, from Brazil.

From the Newspaper Group of America

(GDA)