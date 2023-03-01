Mourning in football: the incredible legend who scored the most goals in a World Cup died

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Just Fontaine.
Despite the passing of the years, his feat remains unchanged. The king of sports sends him off with honors.
The French Just Fontainethe player who has the record of goals with 13 in the same final phase of the World Cup, died at the age of 89, his family informed the AFP agency on Wednesday.
Fontaine broke the record in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, a championship in which France managed to reach the semifinal for the first time in its history, being beaten by Pelé’s Brazil, who was later the winner of the tournament.
The top scorer in a World Cup
With Fontaine’s death, only three French players from that 1958 epic remain alive (Dominique Colonna, Robert Mouynet, Bernard Chiarelli).
Born in Marrakech, Fontaine was not destined to play that World Cup because he was surpassed in the hierarchy of the team by Thadée Cisowski, who was injured at the last moment.
In addition to the record of 13 goals and that historic World Cup semifinal for France, Just Fontaine achieved a great record in club football with four French champion titles (one with Nice, three with Reims), two French Cups (Nice in 1954 and Reims in 1958) and a European Cup final -the current Champions League), lost in 1959 2-0 against the great Real Madrid of Di Stéfano, Puskas and Kopa.
