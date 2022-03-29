Died Miguel Van Dammegoalkeeper of the Cercle Bruges long-time ill with leukemia. To give the sad news was the wife of the 28-year-old Belgian footballer, Kyana Dobbelaereon Instagram: “Our love left for its last match tonight, a match that can no longer be won. You left us very slowly, yet you did it your way again, very hard. You fought like a lion. We are. so grateful for who you were: an example for many. You made me realize that there is nothing to give up on, even if there was only a little glimmer of hope, over and over again you have achieved it. Rest now darling , you earned it, now you are free from all pain. We would love to see you like this. A big hug from your girls. “