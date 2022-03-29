Died Miguel Van Dammegoalkeeper of the Cercle Bruges long-time ill with leukemia. To give the sad news was the wife of the 28-year-old Belgian footballer, Kyana Dobbelaereon Instagram: “Our love left for its last match tonight, a match that can no longer be won. You left us very slowly, yet you did it your way again, very hard. You fought like a lion. We are. so grateful for who you were: an example for many. You made me realize that there is nothing to give up on, even if there was only a little glimmer of hope, over and over again you have achieved it. Rest now darling , you earned it, now you are free from all pain. We would love to see you like this. A big hug from your girls. “
The player had a relapse in 2020 and it was he himself who announced it publicly via social media. Van Damme he became the father of little Camille last year and discovered that her illness was incurable two days after he learned that his wife was pregnant.
The football player, Cercle Bruges goalkeeper, first learned of his illness in 2016 but still managed to stay in the team, even playing a few games.
March 29, 2022 (change March 29, 2022 | 12:48)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Mourning #football #Miguel #Van #Damme #died #fighting #leukemia
Leave a Reply