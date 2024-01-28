Football on the continent was shaken this Sunday with the news of the death of Panamanian striker Luis Tejada, at age 41, as a result of a heart attack.

According to news reported in that country, Tejada was playing a veterans' game in Santa Librafa when he felt pain in his chest. He died while receiving medical attention at the Generoso Guardia polyclinic.

Tejada is remembered as one of the heroes of his country's team that achieved Panama's historic first qualification for a World Cup, Russia 2018, led by Colombian Hernán Darío 'Bolillo' Gómez.

Luis Tejada's career in Colombian football

He had a long career in Colombian soccer. He arrived for Deportes Tolima in 2004, but only played one game. From there he went to Envigado, where he played 22 games and 8 goals, in 2005.

He was also in Once Caldas, in 2006 (3 games) and Then he was at América de Cali, where he had his best figures: 15 goals in 30 games between 2007 and 2008, year in which he reached the final of the League, which his team lost against Boyacá Chicó.

In the second half of that year he arrived at Millonarios, where he could only score one goal in 25 League games. It was his last team in Colombia.

In addition to playing for several teams in his country (Tauro, Plaza Amador, Universitario, Herrera, San Francisco and Potros del Este), Tejada played for Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates, Real Salt Lake in the United States; Juan Aurich, César Vallejo, Universitario, Sport Boys and Pirata from Peru and Toluca and Veracruz from Mexico.

SPORTS

More Sports news