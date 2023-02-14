The score was 2-1. The second half of the soccer match between the Westrozebeke and Winkel Sport B teams from Belgium, belonging to the second division, was taking place. They were 15 minutes into the second half when the referee awarded a penalty in favor of the visitors.

Arne Espeel, 25 years old, positioned himself in his goal to avoid a tie. Within seconds, he managed to catch the ball, but he got so excited that he collapsed. The ovation went to silence in the stadium. His colleagues from Winkel Sport B and the medical services came while he stood trembling.

His younger brother, who saw him from the bench, could not react to the misfortune. With a defibrillator and various resuscitation procedures, they took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead a few minutes later.

“The ball was still in play. Our goalie got up as fast as he could to receive it, but then he fell over. It was really terrible to see”, declared Stefaan Dewerchin, assistant of the set, for local media.

This weekend, Arne Espeel (25) had just saved a penalty and then shortly after he collapsed and passed away. He died doing what he loved. Every day can be your last so try to enjoy life while you can. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/00RkDGbjJ6 — ø 🇧🇪 (@afcthms) February 13, 2023

Engineer by profession and footballer



Even several of his peers are not incredulous. They cannot assimilate that the young man who was an engineer by profession has lost his life in a play.

“This is a disaster and a shock to everyone. Arne had been at the club all his life and was very loved. He was a wonderfully likeable boy, always in a good mood and ready to help. This is really a heavy blow. First of all, for his family and also for our entire club”, said Patrick Rotsaert, Winkel’s sports director, for the local newspaper ‘Nieuwsblad’.

Arnel also works for the company Picanol, which develops different machines. According to his boss, he was a very committed person.

“A 25-year-old boy who had his whole life ahead of him. Actually, there are no words for it. Although he was still very young, he had already been with us for three years, since January 2020, in the supply chain team, ”commented Frederic Dryhoel, from the company, for the ‘KW’ portal.

With this, It is the third death of Picanol employees in a week. One of them died after a surgical intervention.

More than 1,000 people paid tribute to the young man at the stadium on February 13. They were silent and left flower arrangements for her at the concierge.

For now, The causes of his sudden death are not known. The results of the autopsy are expected to clarify what happened to the young athlete.

“We wish Arne’s family and friends our deepest condolences on this great loss. Football is taking a backseat for some time,” the club said in a statement.

