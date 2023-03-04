Latin American soccer is in mourning. In the last few hours, the murder of Jahir Green was confirmed, a promising young man who was chatting with some friends in the middle of a game in the last few hours.

After the shocking news, the heartbreaking story of his father, also named Jahir Green, who lives in the United States, has echoed.

“Look what God did to me!”cries the father of the one who died at the age of 19.

As reported by the newspaper ‘Crítica’, from Panama, the young Green was assassinated on the night of last Thursday, March 2.

Apparently, a shooting broke out in the middle of the friendly game played by the player from the minor divisions of the Panama National Team, in Cativá, Colon Province.

In the middle of the shots, someone would have pointed directly at Green, who died as a result of the bullet impact.

🖤 ​​PANAMANIAN SOCCER IN MOURNING The 19-year-old footballer Jahir Green and Champions fc player from @liga_prom He was assassinated in the province of Colón. Jair was in the U-20 microcycle 🇵🇦 last year Our condolences and strength to his family and friends.📝 @CortezDelfia pic.twitter.com/C09Yi04QB1 — ▂ MEKETREFES OF SPORTS ▂ (@SportMeketrefes) March 3, 2023

In a video replicated by the medium in question, the father of the deceased appeared with a heartbreaking story.

“What they did to my son and to the few people in San Martín must be forgiven. It hurts! Look at what God did to me, but God is good. Now, enough of the violence”said the parent.

“What happened, happened. They already killed my son! I resign myself and it is God’s will”Green concluded.

Until now, the official opinion of the authorities on the fact that mourns the sport is not known.

