Mourning in football: 20-year-old player dies after convulsing in the middle of the game

There is mourning in world football. Amid concern for the well-being of some players who are under the rubble left by the earthquake in southeastern Turkey, the death of 20-year-old Ado Bala Hadi was confirmed in the middle of the soccer field.

Player collapsed in the middle of the game

Hadi, a Nigerian player, collapsed in the 39th minute of the match played by his club, Madridejos, against Sporting Cabanillas, during the development of a minor tournament in Spain.

As reported by the club itself, the footballer fell on the field and began to convulse. Later, despite receiving emergency care, he died in the field.

“Totally shattered and broken in painWe, the whole family that make up the Club, want to thank all the expressions of affection and support received after the fatal misfortune experienced yesterday. Heartfelt thanks to all. Rest in Peace Hadi!”, the club pointed out on its social networks.

The president of Madridejos, Mr. Faustino Sánchez, confirmed in a video shared by ‘CMM Noticias’, a local media outlet, that he is in permanent contact with the family of the deceased.

As confirmed later, the body of the young player will be buried in Spain.

The Madridejos City Council decrees two days of mourning for the death of Hadi Ado Bala. The president of Club Deportivo Madridejos, visibly moved, explained that they are in contact with the family of the 22-year-old Nigerian.https://t.co/syksRdY0jM pic.twitter.com/M2COTHlm96 – CMM News (@CMM_noticias) February 6, 2023

