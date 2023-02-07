Tuesday, February 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mourning in football: 20-year-old player dies after convulsing in the middle of the game

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in Sports
0


close

ado bala hadi

Ado Bala Hadi, who died after collapsing on a court.

Photo:

Twitter CDMadridejos, EFE

Ado Bala Hadi, who died after collapsing on a court.

The clock marked 39 minutes when the young promise collapsed. “We are devastated,” the club said.

There is mourning in world football. Amid concern for the well-being of some players who are under the rubble left by the earthquake in southeastern Turkey, the death of 20-year-old Ado Bala Hadi was confirmed in the middle of the soccer field.

Player collapsed in the middle of the game

Hadi, a Nigerian player, collapsed in the 39th minute of the match played by his club, Madridejos, against Sporting Cabanillas, during the development of a minor tournament in Spain.

See also  Luis Díaz: the numbers that explain his incredible performance with Liverpool

As reported by the club itself, the footballer fell on the field and began to convulse. Later, despite receiving emergency care, he died in the field.

Totally shattered and broken in painWe, the whole family that make up the Club, want to thank all the expressions of affection and support received after the fatal misfortune experienced yesterday. Heartfelt thanks to all. Rest in Peace Hadi!”, the club pointed out on its social networks.

The president of Madridejos, Mr. Faustino Sánchez, confirmed in a video shared by ‘CMM Noticias’, a local media outlet, that he is in permanent contact with the family of the deceased.

As confirmed later, the body of the young player will be buried in Spain.

SPORTS

See also  Camila Osorio is a finalist in the Monterrey Open and goes for more

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Mourning #football #20yearold #player #dies #convulsing #middle #game

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Experts estimated the deficit of the federal budget of Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result