Michele Sica, coach and well-known face of artistic roller skating in light of recent successes with the Italian national team, has died at the age of 26. Terrible news spread on social media by Polisportiva Giovanni Masi, the Casalecchio di Reno club for which Sica worked as a coach after a journey studded with victories as an athlete. The Neapolitan sportsman, nephew of the famous boxer Elio Cotena, has particularly distinguished himself over the years in artistic roller skating: for two years in a row he won the gold medal at the Junior World Championships in 2015 (Cali) and in 2016 (Novara) as well than silver at the European Championships of the highest category in 2018 in Lagoa (Portugal).

“It is with immense pain and disbelief that we communicate the sudden and premature death of the young Polisportiva coach Masi Skating and friend Michele Sica – the message from Polisportiva -. Michele had been with us for a few years, he was born in 1997 and before dedicating himself to training he had had an important career as a figure skater with a junior World title in 2016 and a senior European silver in 2018. Deepest condolences to the whole family ”.

The reactions to the news were not long in coming. “I know he loved what he did and the girls and girls he followed called him an instructor with a capital I” said a user commenting on the Polisportiva post. From what is learned, the sportsman would have died falling from the balcony into his home.