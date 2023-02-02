Bad news saddened the evening for Formula 1 enthusiasts, especially those with more experience behind them. Today, in fact, Jean-Pierre died Jabouille. The former French driver was 80 years old. The newspaper reported it AutoHebdo.

In 49 grands prix, he won twice. He was the first driver to bring Renault (and a turbocharged engine) to the top step of the podium in Formula 1, in 1979: it was the Dijon grand prix, where everyone remembers the amazing Villeneuve-Arnoux duel but the winner was precisely Jabouille, who then achieved the first success of his career, repeating himself in Austria a year later. Only once (at Watkins Glen, in 1978) did he score points, otherwise he collected bad luck and retired (37) which earned him the nickname of Monsieur Tout ou Rien: mister all or nothing. The editorial staff of FormulaPassion joins the pain of the family and offers heartfelt condolences.