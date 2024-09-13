There is mourning and pain in the Norwegian family Erling Braut Haaland who said goodbye this week to his great friend Ivar Eggjawho passed away in recent days, while the striker was with the Norwegian national team.

The family of Haaland mourns the death of the 59-year-old man, who Erling considered as an uncle, since he was a close friend of the family and the best man at the wedding of Alf-Inge Haalandfather of the Norwegian.

“You are a legend, Ivar. There are no words to describe how much you meant to me. Words cannot describe how much we will miss you. Thanks for everything, maniac. We will meet again. Rest in peace, Ivar,” Erling wrote.

City have doubts about Haaland

Erling Haaland is doubtful for Saturday’s match against Brentford due to the recent death of a close friend. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on the Nordic giant’s presence.

“It has been a very difficult time for him and his family. He was a close person to him and his family, 59 years old,” he said at a press conference on Friday. Pep Guardiola“It’s very sad news and our thoughts are with them. We’ll see if he’s mentally and physically ready to play tomorrow,” said the Spaniard.

The psychological blow could weigh on the footballing aspect, Manchester City He doesn’t want to put pressure on his star, who will have the final say on whether he plays or not.

Haaland, the reigning Premier League Golden Boot winner with seven goals in three games, could become the first player since 1946 to score three consecutive hat-tricks in the English competition this weekend.

